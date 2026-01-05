Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 0.67%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2295, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.33% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.79% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11421.85, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.12 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2309, up 0.65% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 4.33% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.79% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.