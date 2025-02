KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 66.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.85% to Rs 458.36 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 66.96% to Rs 84.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.85% to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 330.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.458.36330.1229.8631.37130.0881.73115.0171.7784.5050.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News