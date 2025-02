TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 39.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 1710.35 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 39.84% to Rs 240.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 172.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 1710.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1527.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1710.351527.1347.3343.82331.85236.86320.96229.83240.54172.01

