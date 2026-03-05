IEX records 30% growth in electricity traded volume in Feb'26

Indian Energy Exchange achieved monthly electricity traded volume of 12,550 MU in February'26, marking a 30.4% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 18.86 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, marking a 15.2% year on year increase.

According to government data published in February '26, the country's energy consumption reached 133 BUs, increase of 1.9% compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in energy consumption, prices on power exchanges were lower compared to previous year due to higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs. 3.58/unit during February'26, declined 18.3% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.59/unit during February'26, declined 18.7% YoY.

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 6,588 MU volume in February'26 as compared 5,369 MU volume in February'25, increase of 22.7% YoY. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 4,379 MU in February'26, from 2,887 MU in February'25, registering an increase of 51.7 % YoY. Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 775 MU in February'26 as compared to 814 MU volume in February'25, decline of 4.7% YoY.

GREEN MARKET:GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREENTERM-AHEAD MARKET IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 808 MU volume during Februray'26 as compared to 552 MU in February'25, increase of 46.3% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for February'26 at Rs 3.43/ unit, declined 25.3% YoY. RENEWABLE ENERGYCERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET) A total of 18.86 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 11th February'26 and 25th February'26 at a clearing price of Rs.333 /REC and Rs. 337/REC respectively. REC traded volume in February'26 increased by 15.2 % on YoY basis. The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 11th Mar'26 and 25th Mar'26.