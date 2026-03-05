Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas, GE Shipping, Neogen Chemical

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on Thursday 05 March 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Fractal Analytics will declare their financial results for the nine months and quarter ended 31st December 2025 later today.

Bharat Forge's board approved availing of unsecured rupee term loan up to an amount of Rs 800 crore within overall limit approved by the board. Earlier on 11 November 2026, the board accorded in-principal approval for raising funds not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore through term loan, non-convertible debentures or any other debt instruments.

Gujarat Gas has issued Force Majeure Notices to its industrial customers in terms of the provisions of the Gas Supply Agreements restricting the daily contracted quantity effective from 6th March, 2026 amid ongoing war in the Middle East region impacting the gas supply scenario, the availability of R-LNG has become severely constrained.

Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to buy a secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier on 4 March 2026. The 2014 Japanese built vessel is expected to join the companys fleet by Q1 FY27. Additionally, the company has contracted to sell one Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vishnu, and this sale transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 FY26. Neogen Chemicals' board will meet on Saturday, 7 March 2026 to consider a fund raising proposal. Magellanic Clouds wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance has received a letter of acceptance from South East Central Railway, Nagpur Division, for the provision of video surveillance system (VSS) to monitor 66 manned non interlocked level crossing gates (61 in Nagpur Division, 4 in Raipur Division and 1 in Bilaspur Division). The contract is valued at Rs 6.16 crore.