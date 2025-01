UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 18.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 417.58 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 18.85% to Rs 150.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 185.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 417.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 449.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.417.58449.0555.7560.76232.49271.13221.19260.70150.69185.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News