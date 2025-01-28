Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 95.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.01% to Rs 85.90 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 95.95% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 85.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.85.9084.218.2213.056.6911.83-0.245.240.143.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News