Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 95.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.01% to Rs 85.90 croreNet profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 95.95% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 85.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales85.9084.21 2 OPM %8.2213.05 -PBDT6.6911.83 -43 PBT-0.245.24 PL NP0.143.46 -96
