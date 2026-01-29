Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's external sector placed comfortably, Forex reserves cover over 11 months of imports

India's external sector placed comfortably, Forex reserves cover over 11 months of imports

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Economic Survey has stated Indias external sector is placed comfortably in the short run. Forex reserves cover over 11 months of imports as of 16 January 2026 and approximately 94.0 per cent of the external debt outstanding as of the end of September 2025, offering a comfortable liquidity cushion. The pursuit of a diversified trade strategy, as evidenced by the signing of trade agreements with the UK, Oman, and New Zealand and the EU, and active negotiations with US, bodes well for Indias exports. However, global developments are complicating the outlook in the medium term. A proliferation of immigration controls across countries typically favoured by Indian emigrants may cap the growth in remittances. Global trade is being increasingly influenced by geopolitical alignments and economic statecraft, which in turn may impact Indias exports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR settles near Rs 92/$ mark; selling pressure from foreign funds and risk-off sentiment in global markets weigh

Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 58.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Alacrity Securities standalone net profit declines 69.43% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story