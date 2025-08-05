Japanese stocks gain from two-week low as service sector expands impressively

Japanese equities edged up steadily, advancing from a two-week low advanced as supportive data on service sector activity supported the market mood. The Nikkei average rose 0.64 percent to 40,549.54 despite the yen holding near recent highs amid hints from the Bank of Japan that rate hikes remain on the table. The broader Topix index ended 0.70 percent higher at 2,936.54.

Japan's service sector activity rose at the fastest pace in five months in July. The S&P Global final Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to 53.6 in July from 51.7 in June, marking the strongest expansion since February. A PMI reading above 50.0 indicates growth in activity, while that below the threshold points to contraction.