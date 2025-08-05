Japanese stocks gain from two-week low as service sector expands impressively

Japanese equities edged up steadily, advancing from a two-week low advanced as supportive data on service sector activity supported the market mood. The Nikkei average rose 0.64 percent to 40,549.54 despite the yen holding near recent highs amid hints from the Bank of Japan that rate hikes remain on the table. The broader Topix index ended 0.70 percent higher at 2,936.54.
Japan's service sector activity rose at the fastest pace in five months in July. The S&P Global final Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to 53.6 in July from 51.7 in June, marking the strongest expansion since February. A PMI reading above 50.0 indicates growth in activity, while that below the threshold points to contraction.
Further, Bank of Japan' June meeting minutes showed that a few board members are in favor of resuming interest rate increases if trade friction de-escalates.
Japanese stocks also gained on firm overnight cues from the US equities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app