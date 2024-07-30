Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to set up an additional minimum 80 GW coal based capacity by 2031-32

India to set up an additional minimum 80 GW coal based capacity by 2031-32

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ministry of Power stated in a latest update that in order to meet the estimated electricity demand by the year 2031-32, generation planning studies have been carried out by Central Electricity Authority (CEA). As per the study results, it is envisaged that to meet the base load requirement of the country in 2032, the required coal & lignite based installed capacity would be 283 GW against the present installed capacity of 217.5 GW. Considering this, Government of India proposes to set up an additional minimum 80 GW coal based capacity by 2031-32.

The estimated capital cost for setting up of new coal based thermal capacity as considered in National Electricity Plan is Rs 8.34 Cr/ MW (at 2021-22 price level). Hence, the thermal capacity addition is expected to entail an expenditure of minimum Rs. 6,67,200 Crs by 2031-32. To reduce the dependency on coal based thermal power plants, Government of India has planned to augment non-fossil fuel based installed electricity generation capacity. India in its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) stands committed to achieve about 50 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. At present India has already achieved 45.5% Installed Capacity from non-fossil fuel-based resources.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Manu, Sarabjot win Bronze medal

ICICI Bank revamps lounge access plan for 19 debit cards: Check details

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty tests 24,900; TaMo, NTPC shine

Industry must 'compete' with Centre to help India become Viksit Bharat: PM

Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes 1st Indian to win 2 medals in Summer Games

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story