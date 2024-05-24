Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 2204.61 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 21.64% to Rs 319.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 262.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 2204.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2075.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.50% to Rs 1214.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1129.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 8474.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8719.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2204.612075.29 6 8474.878719.28 -3 OPM %76.8185.88 -81.3083.95 - PBDT452.43442.33 2 1733.311689.42 3 PBT431.89420.31 3 1648.691603.85 3 NP319.43262.61 22 1214.391129.69 7

