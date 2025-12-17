Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank ends sharply lower after Govt launches OFS for upto 3% stake

Indian Overseas Bank ends sharply lower after Govt launches OFS for upto 3% stake

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Indian Overseas Bank slumped 6.15% to end at Rs 34.32 after the Government of India announced its proposal to sell 3% stake in the bank through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 34 per share.

Through OFS, Government of India proposes to sell up to 38,51,31,796 equity shares, representing a 2% stake, with an option to sell additional 1% stake or 19,25,65,898 equity shares in case of over subscription.

The floor price of the offer has been set at Rs 34 apiece, a 7.03% discount to the stock's closing price of Rs 36.57 recorded on Wednesday, 16 December 2025.

The Government of India held 94.61% stake in Indian Overseas Bank as of 30 September 2025.

A minimum of 25% of the offer has been reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, while 10% has been reserved for retail investors.

The OFS opened on 17 December 2025, which is the T-day where only non-retail investors can bid for the shares. On 18 December 2025, which is T+1 day, the OFS will be accessible for retail investors, employees, and for non-retail investors those who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T-day.

On Day 1 (T-day), as of 15:30 IST, the OFS received subscription for 39,95,07,082 shares. It was subscribed 115.25% on the base of non-retail offer size of 34,66,18,616 shares.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

The bank had reported 57.80% rise in net profit to Rs 1,226.42 crore on 8.60% increase in total income to Rs 9,214.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices extend losses for the 3rd day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

V.L. Infraprojects JV bags Rs 42-cr order from GWSSB

NTPC Green adds commercial capacity of 37.925 MW of Khavda Solar Energy Project

SEBI circular mandates periodic disclosure requirements for Securitised Debt Instruments

Vikram Solar board clears Rs 4,371-cr capex for BESS expansion

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story