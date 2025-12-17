Indian Overseas Bank ends sharply lower after Govt launches OFS for upto 3% stake

Indian Overseas Bank slumped 6.15% to end at Rs 34.32 after the Government of India announced its proposal to sell 3% stake in the bank through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 34 per share.
Through OFS, Government of India proposes to sell up to 38,51,31,796 equity shares, representing a 2% stake, with an option to sell additional 1% stake or 19,25,65,898 equity shares in case of over subscription.
The floor price of the offer has been set at Rs 34 apiece, a 7.03% discount to the stock's closing price of Rs 36.57 recorded on Wednesday, 16 December 2025.
The Government of India held 94.61% stake in Indian Overseas Bank as of 30 September 2025.
A minimum of 25% of the offer has been reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, while 10% has been reserved for retail investors.
The OFS opened on 17 December 2025, which is the T-day where only non-retail investors can bid for the shares. On 18 December 2025, which is T+1 day, the OFS will be accessible for retail investors, employees, and for non-retail investors those who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T-day.
On Day 1 (T-day), as of 15:30 IST, the OFS received subscription for 39,95,07,082 shares. It was subscribed 115.25% on the base of non-retail offer size of 34,66,18,616 shares.
Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.
The bank had reported 57.80% rise in net profit to Rs 1,226.42 crore on 8.60% increase in total income to Rs 9,214.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
