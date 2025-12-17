V.L. Infraprojects JV bags Rs 42-cr order from GWSSB

V.L. Infraprojects said that its joint venture (JV) with H.M. Electro Mech has received an order from Gujarat Water Supply & Sewerage Board (GWSSB) for the supply of D.I/PVC pipelines across various villages.Under the JV structure, VL Infraprojects holds 80% while H.M. Electro Mech, Ahmedabad holds the remaining 20%.
The scope of work includes providing, supplying, lowering, laying and jointing D.I./PVC pipelines as rising and gravity mains, along with the design and construction of a water treatment plant (WTP). The project also involves constructing RCC elevated service reservoirs (ESRs) and underground sumps, pump houses, staff quarters, compound walls, village-level sumps, ESRs and pump rooms, including connecting pipelines, pumping machinery and electrification works.
The order is valued at 42.12 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.
V L Infraprojects is engaged in the business of construction, laying and commissioning contracts in various infrastructure projects like irrigation & water supply etc.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 15.95% to Rs 40.20 crore despite of 8.55% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 628.33 crore in 1H FY26 over 1 H FY25.
The counter rallied 7.65% to settle at Rs 27.45 on the NSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app