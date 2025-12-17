V.L. Infraprojects JV bags Rs 42-cr order from GWSSB

V.L. Infraprojects said that its joint venture (JV) with H.M. Electro Mech has received an order from Gujarat Water Supply & Sewerage Board (GWSSB) for the supply of D.I/PVC pipelines across various villages.

Under the JV structure, VL Infraprojects holds 80% while H.M. Electro Mech, Ahmedabad holds the remaining 20%.

The scope of work includes providing, supplying, lowering, laying and jointing D.I./PVC pipelines as rising and gravity mains, along with the design and construction of a water treatment plant (WTP). The project also involves constructing RCC elevated service reservoirs (ESRs) and underground sumps, pump houses, staff quarters, compound walls, village-level sumps, ESRs and pump rooms, including connecting pipelines, pumping machinery and electrification works.