Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V.L. Infraprojects JV bags Rs 42-cr order from GWSSB

V.L. Infraprojects JV bags Rs 42-cr order from GWSSB

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

V.L. Infraprojects said that its joint venture (JV) with H.M. Electro Mech has received an order from Gujarat Water Supply & Sewerage Board (GWSSB) for the supply of D.I/PVC pipelines across various villages.

Under the JV structure, VL Infraprojects holds 80% while H.M. Electro Mech, Ahmedabad holds the remaining 20%.

The scope of work includes providing, supplying, lowering, laying and jointing D.I./PVC pipelines as rising and gravity mains, along with the design and construction of a water treatment plant (WTP). The project also involves constructing RCC elevated service reservoirs (ESRs) and underground sumps, pump houses, staff quarters, compound walls, village-level sumps, ESRs and pump rooms, including connecting pipelines, pumping machinery and electrification works.

The order is valued at 42.12 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

V L Infraprojects is engaged in the business of construction, laying and commissioning contracts in various infrastructure projects like irrigation & water supply etc.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 15.95% to Rs 40.20 crore despite of 8.55% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 628.33 crore in 1H FY26 over 1 H FY25.

The counter rallied 7.65% to settle at Rs 27.45 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NTPC Green adds commercial capacity of 37.925 MW of Khavda Solar Energy Project

SEBI circular mandates periodic disclosure requirements for Securitised Debt Instruments

Vikram Solar board clears Rs 4,371-cr capex for BESS expansion

NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 345 crore

Akzo Nobel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story