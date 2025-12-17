Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green adds commercial capacity of 37.925 MW of Khavda Solar Energy Project

NTPC Green adds commercial capacity of 37.925 MW of Khavda Solar Energy Project

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that fifth part capacity of 37.925 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project located in Gujarat under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 18 December 2025.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 7,889.335 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7927.26 MW.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

