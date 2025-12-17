Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI circular mandates periodic disclosure requirements for Securitised Debt Instruments

SEBI circular mandates periodic disclosure requirements for Securitised Debt Instruments

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Security Exchange Board of India or SEBI has issued a circular mandating periodic disclosure requirements for Securitised Debt Instruments (SDIs) in terms of Regulation 11B of the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Securitised Debt Instruments and Security Receipts) Regulations, 2008. SEBI noted that in pursuant to the discussions held with the stakeholders, it has been decided that the Trustee of special purpose distinct entity shall submit the disclosures, as mentioned, on a half yearly basis to the Board and on the stock exchange where the SDIs are listed, within 30 days from the end of March or September. The circular requires trustees of special purpose distinct entities to submit specified disclosures on a half-yearly basis to SEBI and to the stock exchanges where the SDIs are listed. Separate disclosure formats have been prescribed for SDIs backed by loans, listed debt securities or credit facility exposures, and for SDIs backed by other types of exposures. The provisions of the circular shall be effective from March 31, 2026.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

