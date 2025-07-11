Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,350 mark. Media, IT and auto shares declined, while FMCG, Pharma and PSU bank stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 197.47 points or 0.24% to 82,992.81. The Nifty 50 index lost 51.35 points or 0.20% to 25,308.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.04%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,619 shares rose and 1,110 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 221.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 591.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 July 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 1.78%. The company reported a 4.38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,760 crore despite a 1.62% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 63,437 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q4 March 2025. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) declined 4.21%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 35.7% to Rs 246.88 crore despite a 29.7% increase in total income to Rs 1,959.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Anand Rathi Wealth rose 5.35% after the company reported a 27.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.62 crore on 15.8% increase in total income to Rs 284.26 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.25% to 6.334 from the previous close of 6.318. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.8100 compared with its close of 85.7000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.56% to Rs 97,236.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.20% to 97.79. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.21% to 4.366. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement rose 23 cents or 0.34% to $68.87 a barrel. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures surged 146 points, hinting at a strong start for Wall Street today. Asian stocks traded mixed Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced 35% tariffs on Canada starting Aug 1. The new duties will be in addition to Trumps recent sectoral tariffs. Trump attributed fentanyl and Canadas retaliatory tariffs as reasons for the rate. The 35% duty might be increased if Canada continues to retaliate, Trump said.

Trump also told reporters Thursday that his administration is preparing to impose blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on a broader set of trade partners, adding another layer of uncertainty to global trade dynamics. Despite the rising geopolitical tension, Wall Street closed higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting fresh record highs. The S&P 500 gained 0.27%, the Nasdaq edged up 0.09%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43%, lifted largely by strong performance in chip stocks. Semiconductor stocks rallied 1% after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported a robust 40% jump in Q2 sales, beating expectations and reinforcing optimism around AI-led demand.