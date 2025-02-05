RVNL bags Koratpur-Singapur road doubling project worth Rs 404 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received construction order worth Rs 404.40 crore for Koratpur-Singapur road doubling project in Odisha from East Coast Railway.

The said project includes execution of 27 major bridges (22 major bridges & 5 ROBs) and earth work in formation of approaches, protection works and other associated miscellaneous works between Tikiri and Bhalumaska stations in connection with Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project in Waltair Divison.

The project is expected to be completed within 30 months.

Meanwhile, the company's board is scheduled to meet on 12 February 2025, to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company had reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.73% to settle at Rs 400.20 on Tuesday, 4 February 2025.

