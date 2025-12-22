Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices open on higher note; breadth strong

Indices open on higher note; breadth strong

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early trade, mirroring positive cues from Asian markets. Investors are keeping a close watch on rupee movement, FII activity, IPO activity and other global developments. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level.

All sectoral indices traded in the green with metal, IT and media stocks leading the rally.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 446.04 points or 0.52% to 85,370.26. The Nifty 50 index advanced 149.80 points or 0.58% to 26,117.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.62%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,344 shares rose and 751 shares fell. A total of 226 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,830.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,722.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 December 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sudeep Pharma declined 4.52% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 6.16% to Rs 45.74 crore despite of 9.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 162.66 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 0.62%. The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Emmvee Energy (EEPL), has commenced operations of a 2.5 GW solar module line at its factory in Sulibele, Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru, Karnataka (Unit VI).

RITES advanced 1.70% after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Botswana to support the development and modernisation of the countrys transport infrastructure.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.55% to 6.606 compared with previous session close of 6.570.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.4900 compared with its close of 89.6700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement advanced 0.82% to Rs 135,329.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 98.62.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.29% to 4.169.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement jumped 46 cents or 0.76% to $60.93 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian market advanced on Monday as investors parsed Chinas central banks decision to keep its loan prime rates steady.

The Peoples Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3% and 3.5% respectively, holding them for a seventh straight meeting, in line with a Reuters survey. The one-year rate influences most new and outstanding loans, while the five-year benchmark affects mortgages.

Last Friday in the U.S., stocks rose for a second winning day, boosted by Oracle, as the artificial intelligence trade regained its footing after experiencing volatility.

Oracle shares were up 6.6% after TikTok agreed to sell its U.S. operations to a new joint venture that includes the software giant and private equity investor Silver Lake.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.31%, closing at 23,307.62. The S&P 500 added 0.88% to close at 6,834.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 183.04 points, or 0.38%, and settled at 48,134.89.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GBP/USD hits three-month high

Soma Papers & Industries arm wins project worth Rs 172.65 cr

Integro Technologies wins order of Rs 63 cr from Singapore-based global bank

L&T Onshore secures major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Indowind Energy to acquire 5.1 MW operational wind power project

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story