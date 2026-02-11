Indo SMC secures an order of Rs 40.77 cr

Indo SMC has received intimation of receipt of purchase order worth Rs. 40.77 crore from M/s. Shree Balaji Com LLP for supply of HT Air Insulated Bus Duct for 650 AM under Ground System.

HT Air Insulated Bus Ducts rated for 650A in underground systems are specialized electrical power distribution components used for high-tension (HT) power transmission. They provide efficient, reliable alternatives to cables in demanding environments.

