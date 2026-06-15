IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 939, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.34% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 2.39% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 939, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23899.6. The Sensex is at 76443.32, up 1.21%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 5.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56814.8, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.99 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 941.05, up 2.27% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 14.34% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 2.39% slide in the Nifty Bank index.