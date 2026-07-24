Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1029.6, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 19.9% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1029.6, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23790.9. The Sensex is at 76111.65, down 0.37%.Infosys Ltd has lost around 1.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28533.55, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 206.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.67 lakh shares in last one month.