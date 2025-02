Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 36.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 316.46 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 36.09% to Rs 34.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 316.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 302.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.316.46302.4914.7114.7450.7240.1345.5935.2034.2025.13

