Innova Captab surges after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Innova Captab soared 12.79% to Rs 741 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 23.11% to Rs 42.14 crore on 42.29% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 450.29 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 22.14% YoY to Rs 55.67 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 44% to Rs 396.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 275.19 crore posted corresponding quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 280.83 crore (up 43.46% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 43.78 crore (up 55.25% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 71.1 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 39.6% compared with Rs 50.9 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin slipped 30 bps to 15.8% as against 16.1% in Q3 FY25.

Vinay Lohariwala, managing director Innova Captab, said Innova Captab Ltd delivered accelerated YoY revenue growth of 42% in Q3 FY26 and of 27% in 9M FY26. This strong performance underscores disciplined execution across our operations. This growth reflects improved client engagement in CDMO business and strategic geographic expansion in our Branded Generics vertical backed up by robust output across all our manufacturing facilities. Following the successful inspection, we recently, also received Certificate of GMP Compliance from UK-MHRA for our Cephalosporin, Baddi unit and from PIC/s (SMDC, Ukraine) for Jammu facility. This is a testament of our adherence to global quality standards and will further expand our reach to the international markets.