Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR falls further amid sharp sell-off in Indian equities

INR falls further amid sharp sell-off in Indian equities

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee fell further to settle near all-time low at 84.08 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday weighed down by a firm American currency and unprecedented foreign fund outflows. The selling rush by foreign investors in pursuit of better gains from the Chinese market sent the domestic equity markets into a tailspin, dragging the benchmark indices down by nearly 8 per cent in the past two weeks. Higher US treasury yields, fear of slower interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and uncertain geopolitical scenario weeks ahead of the US presidential election have prompted investors to move cautiously.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Police custody of 9 accused in Baba Siddique murder case extended till Oct 26 by Mumbai court

India-China reached 'common understanding' on relations: Chinese Fin Min

Swiggy introduces 'Swiggy Seal' during the festive season; what is this?

IndiGo Q2 results: Airline posts Rs 986 cr loss due to higher fuel costs

CID to return on Sony after 6 years, makers to release the promo tomorrow

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story