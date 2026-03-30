IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KNR Constructions Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 March 2026.

KNR Constructions Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 March 2026.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd surged 9.48% to Rs 22.41 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd soared 8.43% to Rs 118.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86565 shares in the past one month. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd spiked 6.61% to Rs 28.21. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.72 lakh shares in the past one month. Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd gained 5.51% to Rs 822.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70213 shares in the past one month.