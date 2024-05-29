Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCTC slides as Q4 PAT slips 5% QoQ to Rs 284 cr

IRCTC slides as Q4 PAT slips 5% QoQ to Rs 284 cr

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism corporation (IRCTC) dropped 4.13% to Rs 1,038 after the company's net profit fell 5.21% to Rs 284.36 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 300 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations grew by 3.26% quarter on quarter to Rs 1,154.77 crore in Q4 FY24.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the firms net profit rose 1.99% and revenue jumped 19.66% in Q4 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 374.35 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 7.34% as compared with Rs 348.76 crore in Q4 FY23. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 7.89 crore during the quarter.

On segmental front, revenue from Catering was Rs 530.82 crore (up 34.12% YoY), Rail Neer was at Rs 82.96 crore (up 13.09% YoY), Internet Ticketing stood at Rs 342.41 crore ( up 16.02% YoY), Tourism was at Rs 154.61 crore (up 11.59% YoY) and revenue from State Teertha was Rs 47.06 crore (down 28.1% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

The scrip fell 4.46% to Rs 1,034.40 on the BSE.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

