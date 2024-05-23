ISL Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 356.49% to Rs 14.06 crore

Net Loss of ISL Consulting reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 356.49% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.19% to Rs 24.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

14.063.0824.2117.27-5.05-57.4715.53-6.83-0.69-1.513.96-0.92-0.70-1.533.87-1.01-1.47-1.523.10-1.01

