J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 75.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of J K Cements rose 75.07% to Rs 324.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 185.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 3352.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2807.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

