Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 36.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 36.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 3.06% to Rs 8623.38 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 36.03% to Rs 1281.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 942.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.06% to Rs 8623.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8367.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income8623.388367.01 3 OPM %60.6353.15 -PBDT1792.94812.09 121 PBT1792.94812.09 121 NP1281.98942.42 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 58.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Yes Bank Q1 PAT climbs 59% YoY to Rs 801 cr

RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 56.72% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story