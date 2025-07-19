Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 36.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.06% to Rs 8623.38 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 36.03% to Rs 1281.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 942.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.06% to Rs 8623.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8367.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8623.388367.0160.6353.151792.94812.091792.94812.091281.98942.42

