Reports indicated that Tehran suspended talks with Washington following Israeli strikes in Lebanon, though US President Donald Trump said negotiations were still continuing. Domestically, markets are factoring in about a 78% chance that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates later this month, as inflation pressures linked to the Middle East conflict persist.
Among individual stocks, Murata Manufacturing dropped 2.5%, Fujikura fell 2.2%, Furukawa Electric lost 2.3%, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries declined 3.3%, and Toyota Motor slipped 2.1%. On the other hand, SoftBank Group gained 1.1%, extending its rally after Wall Streets tech surge driven by the launch of a new PC chip.
Overall, Japanese markets cooled slightly, reflecting caution over global tensions and expectations of tighter monetary policy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content