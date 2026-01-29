Associate Sponsors

Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 0.89% to Rs 241.58 crore

Net loss of Jindal Drilling & Industries reported to Rs 33.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 241.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 239.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales241.58239.46 1 OPM %29.6833.69 -PBDT-7.67108.82 PL PBT-45.4782.37 PL NP-33.3965.95 PL

