Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.89% to Rs 241.58 croreNet loss of Jindal Drilling & Industries reported to Rs 33.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 241.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 239.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales241.58239.46 1 OPM %29.6833.69 -PBDT-7.67108.82 PL PBT-45.4782.37 PL NP-33.3965.95 PL
