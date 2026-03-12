Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 745.3, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.87% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 33.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 745.3, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has slipped around 2.47% in last one month.