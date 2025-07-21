Route Mobile Ltd Falls 0.88%

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 2.94% over last one month compared to 1.02% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.59% drop in the SENSEX

Route Mobile Ltd lost 0.88% today to trade at Rs 952.95. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.28% to quote at 3008.06. The index is down 1.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd decreased 0.78% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 3.49 % over last one year compared to the 1.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 2.94% over last one month compared to 1.02% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.59% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1033 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10383 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1866.75 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 863.15 on 07 Apr 2025.