Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 85.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 85.87% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.07% to Rs 385.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 476.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.385.70476.587.3423.0039.08132.9217.08116.2011.6582.47

