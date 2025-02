Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 2256.65 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation declined 71.42% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 109.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 2256.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2310.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2256.652310.4410.9916.38180.40298.2941.34153.4731.19109.14

