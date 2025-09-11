Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory wins order worth Rs 113 cr

From Ministry of Railways

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) announced that its material unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory (JTRFPL), has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated 9th September 2025 from the Ministry of Railways, Railway Board for the supply of 9,000 LHB Axles for FIAT-IR Bogies, valued at approximately Rs 113 crore.

This significant order underscores Jupiter Group's growing role in strengthening India's passenger rail ecosystem and aligns with the Government of India's vision to modernize and expand safe, efficient, and future-ready rail transport across the country. The supply of advanced, precision-engineered axles will be integral to enhancing the performance, safety, and durability of Indian Railways' high-speed LHB coach fleet.