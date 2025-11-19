Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K.P. Energy climbs after inking MoU with Inox Wind for 2.5 GW renewable projects

K.P. Energy climbs after inking MoU with Inox Wind for 2.5 GW renewable projects

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
K.P. Energy (KPE) rallied 5.15% to Rs 413.80 after the company has entered into an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Inox Wind (IWL), part of the INOXGFL Group, to jointly develop wind projects across multiple states in India.

Shares of Inox Wind advanced 0.53% to Rs 141.65 on the BSE.

Under the MoU, both the company will jointly develop 2.5 GW of wind and wind-solar hybrid power projects across multiple states in India.

KPE will undertake project development activities such as securing connectivity, land and right-of-way, obtaining statutory approvals, and executing balance of plant and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works. KPE will also manage operations & maintenance (O&M) of balance of plant of the project. IWL will supply wind turbine generators and associated equipment, provide engineering support including USS design, transformer specifications, and foundation design, and will execute pre-commissioning, commissioning and O&M of wind turbine generators.

Faruk G. Patel, founder and MD, KPE, said, KPE is committed to advancing large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, and this partnership with INOX marks a significant strategic step in that direction. By combining KPEs depth of experience in project development, statutory planning and balance-of-plant execution with IWLs proven manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we are establishing a robust collaborative platform capable of delivering complex wind and hybrid assets at scale.

This MoU reinforces our long-term objective of building reliable, integrated clean-energy solutions and strengthens our ability to contribute effectively to Indias national renewable energy goals.

Kailash Tarachandani, group CEO renewables, INOXGFL Group, said, Inox Winds partnership with KP Energy is a collaboration of two renewable industry leaders, capitalizing on the strong product, ground-level execution and project-development excellence of the two companies. The synergies between Inox Winds manufacturing excellence, engineering depth and product reliability, and KPEs extensive on-ground development experience enables both companies to pursue large-scale renewable opportunities with greater confidence and operational strength.

K.P. Energy is primarily engaged in providing balance of plant (BOP) solutions in the wind energy sector. The company offers comprehensive, turnkey solutions for utility-scale wind and wind-solar hybrid power projects.

Inox Wind (IWL) is Indias leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors. IWL is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where blades, tubular towers, as well as hubs & nacelles are manufactured.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

