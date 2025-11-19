K.P. Energy climbs after inking MoU with Inox Wind for 2.5 GW renewable projects

K.P. Energy (KPE) rallied 5.15% to Rs 413.80 after the company has entered into an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Inox Wind (IWL), part of the INOXGFL Group, to jointly develop wind projects across multiple states in India.

Shares of Inox Wind advanced 0.53% to Rs 141.65 on the BSE.

Under the MoU, both the company will jointly develop 2.5 GW of wind and wind-solar hybrid power projects across multiple states in India.

KPE will undertake project development activities such as securing connectivity, land and right-of-way, obtaining statutory approvals, and executing balance of plant and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works. KPE will also manage operations & maintenance (O&M) of balance of plant of the project. IWL will supply wind turbine generators and associated equipment, provide engineering support including USS design, transformer specifications, and foundation design, and will execute pre-commissioning, commissioning and O&M of wind turbine generators.

Faruk G. Patel, founder and MD, KPE, said, KPE is committed to advancing large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, and this partnership with INOX marks a significant strategic step in that direction. By combining KPEs depth of experience in project development, statutory planning and balance-of-plant execution with IWLs proven manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we are establishing a robust collaborative platform capable of delivering complex wind and hybrid assets at scale. This MoU reinforces our long-term objective of building reliable, integrated clean-energy solutions and strengthens our ability to contribute effectively to Indias national renewable energy goals. Kailash Tarachandani, group CEO renewables, INOXGFL Group, said, Inox Winds partnership with KP Energy is a collaboration of two renewable industry leaders, capitalizing on the strong product, ground-level execution and project-development excellence of the two companies. The synergies between Inox Winds manufacturing excellence, engineering depth and product reliability, and KPEs extensive on-ground development experience enables both companies to pursue large-scale renewable opportunities with greater confidence and operational strength.