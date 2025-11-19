Niraj Cement Structurals receives work order of Rs 50.50 cr

From Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Niraj Cement Structurals has received work order for the Construction of Mandvi Bypass road from km. 97/200 to km. 104/200 on NH-41 in the State of Gujrat (Length- 6.1 km) under the EPC mode of Contract from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), valued at Rs. 50.50 crore including GST.

