KDDL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd and Hardwyn India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 September 2024. Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd and Hardwyn India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp KDDL Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 3801.5 at 13-Sep-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3396 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2131 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 42.39. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2654 shares in the past one month.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd soared 16.84% to Rs 73. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82794 shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd exploded 16.52% to Rs 318.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hardwyn India Ltd rose 16.02% to Rs 41.27. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80448 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News