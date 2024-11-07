Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 17.84 croreNet profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 42.55% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.8415.19 17 OPM %3.766.39 -PBDT1.521.51 1 PBT1.281.26 2 NP0.811.41 -43
