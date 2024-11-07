Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 17.84 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 42.55% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.8415.19 17 OPM %3.766.39 -PBDT1.521.51 1 PBT1.281.26 2 NP0.811.41 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

BFSI summit LIVE: Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud, says Chugh

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story