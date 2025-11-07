KFin Technologies allots 16,492 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies has allotted 16,492 equity shares under ESOP on 06 November 2025.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,72,29,68,150/- comprising of 17,22,96,815 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,72,31,33,070/- comprising of 17,23,13,307 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

