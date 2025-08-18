SEPC rises after Q1 PAT spurts 105% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Shares of SEPC gained 5.28% to Rs 11.77 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.8% YoY to Rs 16.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 8.08 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 15% YoY to Rs 202.28 crore from Rs 175.82 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 50.2% YoY to Rs 19.05 crore, aided by lower finance costs. EBITDA stood at Rs 298 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11.9% YoY. EBITDA margin reduced to 14.6% in Q1 FY26 from 14.9% in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 11.61% to Rs 184.75 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 165.53 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 157.87 crore (up 18.19% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 8.12 crore (up 6.28% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 9.49 crore (down 24.74% YoY) during the period under review. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla, chairman and non-executive director of SEPC, said, The quarter marked a period of steady progress with meaningful steps taken to strengthen our position in core and emerging sectors. The successful rights issue has enhanced our financial flexibility, enabling us to pursue growth opportunities with greater confidence. Recent contract wins in power plant operations, international infrastructure, and large-scale solar EPC highlight the breadth of our capabilities and our ability to deliver diverse, high-value projects.