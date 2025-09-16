Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2025.

Redington Ltd surged 14.72% to Rs 277 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68208 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd soared 8.23% to Rs 3689.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63645 shares in the past one month. Vaibhav Global Ltd spiked 7.44% to Rs 255.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32025 shares in the past one month. Aegis Logistics Ltd spurt 6.48% to Rs 805. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29528 shares in the past one month.