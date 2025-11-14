Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, LG Electronics India, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors CV

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 14 November 2025.

Results Today:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Siemens, Marico, MRF, Glenmark Pharma, Exide Industries, SKF India, V2 Retail, Archean Chemical Industries, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Allcargo Logistics, Ashoka Buildcon, BASF India, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Borana Weaves, Cargotrans Maritime, Confidence Petroleum India, Valor Estate, Dreamfolks Services, EMS, Engineers India, Fineotex Chemical, Brainbees Solutions will announce their quarterly results today.

New Listing

In the mainboard IPO space, Pine Labs is set to make its market debut today. Meanwhile, on the SME front, Shining Tools is also scheduled to list, making it a busy day for IPO activity.

Stocks to Watch:

Eicher Motors reported 24.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,369.45 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,100.33 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations surged 44.76% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,171.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

LG Electronics India reported 27.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 389 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 536 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 1% year on year to Rs 6,174 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Hero MotoCorps consolidated net profit rose 23% to Rs 1,308.89 crore on a 16.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 12,218.39 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.