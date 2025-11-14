GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; all eyes on Bihar assembly election outcome

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 3.35 points (or 0.01%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Bihar Elections:

The results of the 2025 Assembly Elections held in that were held in Bihar will be announced today.

The 2025 Bihar elections are primarily a contest between the NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Exit polls reportedly indicate a strong showing for the NDA, but the final verdict will be revealed once the counting concludes, determining the states leadership for the next five years.

This years election will decide whether Nitish Kumar continues as chief minister or if Tejashwi Yadav changes Bihars political map.

The counting of votes has begun at 8:00 am, with early trends expected by midday. This election has drawn attention for its high voter participation and the possibility of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA returning to power. Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 383.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,091.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 November 2025, provisional data showed. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets slid Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as technology stocks continued to come under pressure and Fed rate-cut doubts swirled. The South Korean won strengthened against the dollar, after the finance minister said Friday that the countrys FX authorities will consult major market players including the national pension fund and key exporters on ways to stabilize the won, according to media reports.

According to the report, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told senior economic officials that steps were needed to tackle the structural mismatch in U.S. dollar supply and demand, amid growing concerns over currency market volatility. In China, fixed-asset investment, which includes real estate, contracted 1.7% for the first ten months of the year, steepening from a 0.5% decline in the January-to-September period. Industrial output expanded 4.9% year on year in October, slowing down from a 6.5% rise in the prior month. Retail sales climbed 2.9% in October from a year earlier, softening from a 3% year-on-year rise in September. Overnight in the U.S., all three major averages closed lower as investors continued to sell shares of technology companies, especially those in the artificial intelligence trade, amid worries about their valuations. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.29% to close at 22,870.36.

Domestic Market: The domestic equity market ended the day almost unchanged on Thursday. Although both benchmarks stayed slightly in the green and extended their winning streak to a fourth session. The Nifty closed above 25,850 as investors held on to early optimism before trimming positions toward the end. Metal and pharma stocks edged higher, while PSU banks and FMCG shares declined, leaving sectoral moves mixed. Sentiment improved after Indias retail inflation dropped to a record low of 0.25% in October. The sharp fall strengthened expectations of a possible Reserve Bank of India rate cut in December. Global cues also helped. US president Trump signed a short-term funding bill to end the government shutdown. Hopes of tariff relief for India added to the positive tone across emerging markets.