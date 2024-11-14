Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ladam Affordable Housing consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 14 2024
Sales reported at Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Ladam Affordable Housing rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.420 0 OPM %14.290 -PBDT0.120.01 1100 PBT0.120.01 1100 NP0.060.01 500

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

