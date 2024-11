Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 96.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.26% to Rs 207.81 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 96.69% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.26% to Rs 207.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 316.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.207.81316.121.875.118.4518.886.9817.290.3610.86

