LCC Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net Loss of LCC Infotech reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.030.01-366.67-2900.00-0.15-0.27-0.15-0.27-0.15-0.27

