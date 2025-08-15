Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.09% to Rs 2.23 crore

Net profit of Seshachal Technologies declined 44.44% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 49.09% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.234.385.835.480.130.240.130.240.100.18

