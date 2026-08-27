Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the opening of Lemon Tree Premier, Vadodara offering 94 well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a range of dining, business, recreation and event facilities.

The hotel is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

The opening marks another step in the Group's expansion across high-potential markets. With three properties already operating in Vadodara across the Lemon Tree Hotel, Keys Lite, and Keys Select brands, the addition of the upscale Lemon Tree Premier brand allows the Group to cater to a broader spectrum of corporate, leisure, and social travellers.